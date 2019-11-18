RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph Health says a new healthcare provider may be taking the reigns from them in Randolph County.

They released a statement today saying that they've applied for $20 million in loan funding from the state's new Rural Health Stabilization Program.

They specify that part of the application requires a new health system to replace Randolph Health.

The plan is expected to take several years, so don't expect to see changes overnight. But according to a press release, Randolph Health is already in discussions with a potential replacement. Part of their statement includes the following:

"We are in discussions with Cone Health, a long-time partner of Randolph Health, that may result in this organization becoming more directly involved in providing health care in this community. Randolph Health has a management services agreement with Cone Health. As of today, we are only exploring possibilities; no actions have been taken by Cone Health’s Board of Trustees."

