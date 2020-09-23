Random packages that you didn't order could be a sign of this scam

If you notice something like this, a scammer may be using your address to rip someone else off.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Imagine going to the mailbox, sorting through the mail, and a few packages from Amazon. It suddenly hits you: "I didn't order anything from Amazon."

That's what's happening to Jacquie and Jim Wagner. Amazon packages they never ordered keep showing up. None of them have a return address.

The Wagners have a sense of humor about it, but this is actually a scam.

Experts call it a "brushing" scam.

A vendor uses someone's name and address to send them these items. Then, they'll use that person's account to write positive reviews for the products. This makes what they're selling appear higher on amazon's website, regardless of the actual quality.