GREENSBORO, N.C. — The state has fined the city of Greensboro following the death of a city employee.\ 28-year-old Sheria Stringer fell from a water tower back in November.

The state's Occupational Safety and Health Division investigated and issued 4 citations against the city. The state determined the city is responsible for serious violations. It says employees weren't properly trained or equipped and the personal fall system wasn't properly inspected.



If you feel you're working in unsafe conditions, you have the right to file an anonymous complaint. There are 3 ways.

1) You can call them. Call 1-800-NC-LABOR or 919-779-8560.



2) Fill out a physical complaint form and mail it to the Department of Labor. There address is as follows



NC Department of Labor

Occupational Safety & Health Division

Complaint Desk

1101 Mail Service Center



3) You can also file online by clicking this link.



