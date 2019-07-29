GREENSBORO, N.C. — No doubt you want to keep hydrated this time of year. Maybe you use a water filter pitcher, like a Brita. Half of the people who drink tap water say they filter or boil it. So how efficient are they?

Researchers say filters across the board reduced any strange odors from tap water.

But only one got an excellent rating in flavor and odor reduction. Two got very good. All water filters are different.

Most remove contaminants that leave a bad taste - but only a few remove lead. Look for certification from the *national sanitation foundation* to see what they filter.

Finally, take a look at what's in your tap water. You can get a free consumer confidence report about your local water supplier online. Click here to access their website.

Some of Consumer Reports top-rated filters are the following:



Brita Stream Rapids OB55 got an overall score of 81.

Flavor and Odor Reduction: Very Good

Flow Rate: Excellent

Clogging: Excellent

It's not NSF certified for lead reduction. But is for chlorine reduction.



PUR Ultimate with Lead Reduction PPT711W water filter scored 77

Flavor and Odor Reduction: Excellent

Flow rate: Fair

Clogging: Excellent

It's NSF certified for lead and chlorine reduction.



PUR Basic PPT799W Water filter

Flavor and Odor Reduction: Very Good

Flow Rate: Good

Clogging: Good

It's NSF certified for chlorine reduction but not lead reduction.



