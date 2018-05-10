Millions of Americans take an aspirin a day to prevent heart attacks. But a new study shows that for some people, not only is it not healthy, it can be dangerous.

An Australian university studied 19,000 healthy seniors for five years. They found that taking low dose aspirin daily does not reduce the risk of heart attack or stroke. They also found that aspirin takers were more susceptible to serious bleeding, 3.8% to 2.8%.

Researchers stressed that these results were for seniors who didn’t have a pre-existing condition. You should always talk to your doctor before beginning or ending an aspirin regimen. They estimate 3 million seniors across the nation are taking an aspirin regimen daily, unnecessarily.

