GREENSBORO—May 1, 2018 is the day rearview cameras become standard in all new vehicles. Vehicles have been manufactured for decades without any regulation on what the driver should be able to see when backing up.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and KidAndCars.org about 226 people are killed and more than 12,000 are injured in back over crashes each year.

NHTSA’s research shows drivers using all 3 mirrors have blindzones between 10 and 50 feet long. 2WTK tested that stat. We put a driver in a car and a driver in a truck. We then put a cone at the back of each vehicle and moved it until the driver could see the cone using their mirrors.

For the car, it was easily 40 feet. Of course it varies on the kind of vehicle and the driver.

