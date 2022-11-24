Your car was recalled, now what?

Do you get a free loaner? Will you have to pay for repairs? 2 Wants To Know is here to help!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ford says "a cracked fuel injector" could cause a "potential under hood fire" in some 2020 to 2023 Bronco Sports and Escapes. That's why the company is recalling certain models. Only about half a million people have those cars, but it's brought up a lot of good questions on social media about what happens if your car gets recalled.

First how will you know your car got recalled? We asked Consumer Reports expert Keith Barry.

"Car companies are required to notify owners by mail, but sometimes they don't reach the second or third owner. So check the NHTSA for open recalls on your car," Barry said.

That’s the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. Tens of millions of cars get recalled every year, so it's really important to register your car with them for free. They will e-mail you if there's a recall.

Speaking of free, will you have to pay for repairs? Federal law requires companies fix recalls for free on cars up to 15 years old.

It's a different story for the next question: will you get a loaner car until the recall is done?

"One thing to keep in mind: consumers are not entitled to a rental car or a loaner,” Barry said. “Sometimes a dealership or an automaker will offer one as a courtesy, but it is not required by law."

In Ford's case the company says they will offer a loaner car while yours is in the shop.