A recall has been issued for 35,000 ALDI Ambiano mini deep fryers. The fryer can overheat leading to possible fire and burn hazards.

So far there have been three reports of the deep fryers catching fire and causing minor property damage. The fryers were sold at ALDI stores nationwide from Feb-March 2018.

Customers who bought the fryers are urged to stop using the fryers immediately and return them to their local ALDI for a full refund.

For more information on this recall, you can contact ALDI at 800-366-9967 or online at www.aldi.us.

