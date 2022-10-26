Pine-Sol products recalled. How to get your refund

The voluntary recall includes scents of Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, Lemon Fresh & Orange Energy with dates A4-22249 and lower.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bacteria, germs, and dirt, you use cleaners to get rid of it all, but certain Pine-Sol cleaners are being recalled because they may be spreading a certain kind of bacteria all over your house. The Consumer Product Safety Commission outlines the issue and what you should do.

PRODUCTS RECALLED

The voluntary recall impacts several different kinds of Pine-Sol products including the multi-surface and all-purpose cleaners in the scents of Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, Lemon Fresh, and Orange Energy.

The original Pine-Sol Pine scent is not included in this recall.

This is the description from the CPSC:

This recall involves Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, and Lemon Fresh scents, CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners, in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, Lemon Fresh, and Orange Energy scents, and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners, with date codes beginning with the prefix “A4” and followed by a five-digit number less than 22249. The products are sold in bottles of 28, 48, 60, 100, 144, and 175 fluid ounces. In an abundance of caution, Clorox is recalling all of the above-described products manufactured at its Forest Park, Georgia facility through September 2022.

The recall impacts date numbers on bottles A4- 22249 and lower. You'll need the UPC and the date to get a full refund from Pine-Sol.

HOW TO FIND THE UPC AND DATES

HOW TO GET THE REFUND

When you go to the Pine-Sol website, it will tell you they want you to upload a picture of the UPC number. So be aware, a picture is necessary at this point to get a refund.

WHAT IS THE ISSUE? WHY THE RECALL?

The bacteria found in these products is Pseudomonas aeruginosa. It is dangerous for people with weakened immune systems or who have an external medical device. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin.

The CPSC says people with healthy immune systems are not usually affected by this kind of bacteria.