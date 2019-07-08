GREENSBORO, N.C. — We buy things. And they break or they don't work right or they're dangerous. You need to know HOW to find out if the food you have in the pantry or the car in your garage has a recall.

Automotive Safety Issues & Recalls. Check by using your VIN with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Toys, Car Seats, Food & More. Protect yourself from recalled products by checking out USA.gov/recalls.

Medicines & Food. The Food & Drug Administration puts out a list of recalls, market withdrawls and safety alerts.

Food Safety Inspections are handled by the USDA. They have a list of recalls and links of what to do when you have food items that have been recalled.

See the government's list of latest recalls. The Consumer Product Safety Commission keeps an updated list.

One Stop Shopping (Or Recall Searching). This is a database which includes recalls known by the FDA, the CPSC, USDA, US Coast Guard, EPA and NHTSA. Use the tabs on Recalls.gov to look for any product.

Did you buy a used car and you want to make sure you get the recall notices and not the previous owner? Consumer Reports details how to do that.

Whatever appliance, toy, tech item you own, you should register it with the company. That way when there is a recall, you hear about it from them along with how they're planning to make it right for you. Keep your info with any serial number or product number on it.

Need to report an unsafe product? SaferProducts.gov has an easy online form to fill out.