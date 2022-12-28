Recycling your Christmas tree: Make sure it's naked!

Artificial trees go in the trash. Real trees go on the curb. For both, make sure they have no lights, ornaments or ribbons.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Naked. That’s how the City of High Point describes the kind of Christmas trees that can be recycled. It’s funny to think about, but municipalities all around the nation will be recycling real Christmas trees and they can’t do that if there are lights, ribbons, or ornaments on those trees.

“Artificial trees need to go in the trash or you can put them out for bulk pick up, real trees can be put on the curb and we pick them up for composting and they get composted,” said Masey DeMoss, City of Greensboro’s Recycling Educator.

DID SANTA BRING YOU A NEW ELECTRONIC ITEM?

Maybe it was a new TV or fancy schmancy coffee maker or that

robotic vacuum cleaner that does all the work for you. Either way, if you got something new, it probably means something old with a plug has got to go. Anything with a plug is not supposed to go in the trash.

“If you get new electronics, new tv or microwave and you want to get rid of your old one, you can take it to household hazardous waste on Patterson Street and they'll dispose of it there for free,” said DeMoss.

Folks in Greensboro can type in whatever item they want to recycle and the Waste Wizard will tell them where to go to drop it off for free.



Not in Greensboro? The state has a list of other facilities in various counties. You can also find electronics drop-off locations on your city's website.