GREENSBORO, N.C. — Don't believe everything you read online unless it's on the WFMY News 2 website.

On Tuesday morning, reports started trending on various websites saying that Red Lobster was going to started limiting the number of Cheddar Bay Biscuits you could eat at their restaurants.

But after reaching out to the company directly News 2 can confirm the biscuits are still, in fact, unlimited for dine-in guests.

"We want to set the record straight. Despite rumors to the contrary, Red Lobster’s Cheddar Bay Biscuits are in fact unlimited for our dine-in guests. Obviously, due to the nature of To Go and delivery orders, there is a limit to how many we include in the bag, which is two per entrée with the option to add more to your order for a small fee," a Red Lobster spokesperson said.

