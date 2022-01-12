Reduce your holiday stress with this gift-giving etiquette advice | 2 Wants to Know

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new poll from the American Psychiatric Association found 31% of U.S. adults expect to feel stress this holiday season.
It found that the top stressors are finding, securing and affording gifts.
To help ease some of your stress, 2 Wants to Know talked to culture and etiquette expert Sharon Schweitzer about the ins and outs of gift-giving.
Review your gift recipient list
Ask yourself these questions:
- What's your relationship to this person?
- Do you keep in touch with them or see them in person?
- Did you buy them a birthday gift?
If you're not close to the person or answer 'no' to the last two questions, evaluate the need for a gift.
If you don't think a gift is warranted, you can opt for a holiday card to ensure a friend doesn't feel forgotten.
Gift receipts
Including the gift receipt with every present, no matter the occasion is a modern manners best-practice.
Avoid the awkwardness of the gift recipient asking for the receipt by being proactive!
Saying 'thanks'
If you're overbooked for the holidays, consider sending a nice gift to friends or neighbors who extended an invitation.
Examples include:
- Baked goods
- Fruit and sweet trays
- Board games
- Children's gifts
And for relationships that aren't that close, a personalized holiday card is always a safe bet.
Rules of regifting
An American Express survey found that 76% of Americans believe regifting is socially appropriate.
If you plan to re-gift:
- Pick something that's one-size-fits-all or something that can be used by anyone, like kitchenware, decor or scarves
- Remove all traces of original gifting, including handwritten notes, cards and price tags