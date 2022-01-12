Reduce your holiday stress with this gift-giving etiquette advice | 2 Wants to Know

Gift receipts? Rules of regifting? Here’s what you need to know this holiday season.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new poll from the American Psychiatric Association found 31% of U.S. adults expect to feel stress this holiday season.

It found that the top stressors are finding, securing and affording gifts.

To help ease some of your stress, 2 Wants to Know talked to culture and etiquette expert Sharon Schweitzer about the ins and outs of gift-giving.

Review your gift recipient list

Ask yourself these questions:

What's your relationship to this person?

Do you keep in touch with them or see them in person?

Did you buy them a birthday gift?

If you're not close to the person or answer 'no' to the last two questions, evaluate the need for a gift.

If you don't think a gift is warranted, you can opt for a holiday card to ensure a friend doesn't feel forgotten.

Gift receipts

Including the gift receipt with every present, no matter the occasion is a modern manners best-practice.

Avoid the awkwardness of the gift recipient asking for the receipt by being proactive!

Saying 'thanks'

If you're overbooked for the holidays, consider sending a nice gift to friends or neighbors who extended an invitation.

Examples include:

Baked goods

Fruit and sweet trays

Board games

Children's gifts

And for relationships that aren't that close, a personalized holiday card is always a safe bet.

Rules of regifting

An American Express survey found that 76% of Americans believe regifting is socially appropriate.

If you plan to re-gift: