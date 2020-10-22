Bring Reese's robot candy delivery door to your neighborhood!

It's a touchless way to Trick or Treat. You need to use #reesesdoor to get the candy maker's attention.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Yes, this year Halloween is sure to be different. Trick or Treat must go on and Reese’s has a trick to getting the treats to kid without them all reaching their hands into a bowl and ‘germing up’ everything.

Reese's is unleashing a robotic door that hands out

king-size peanut butter cups! Here's the thing, someone is going to get to use it! Yes, it could be coming to your neighborhood!

The candy maker wants ghouls and goblins to go to Instagram and tag Reese’s and explain why your neighborhood needs the socially-distant solution. Make sure you use the #reesesdoor on your post as well.