NORTH CAROLINA, USA — With the pandemic upending all of our lives a lot of you have asked us what would happen if your vehicle registration expired during the pandemic.

We told you recently to try not to miss your inspection because you could get a ticket.

But like many things, the situation may be about to change. North Carolina Speaker of the House Tim Moore posted this on his website.

NC State Senator Tim Moore



In it, he says “We support passage of legislation when the general assembly reconvenes to retroactively extend vehicle inspection deadlines.”

So here’s what’s happening: The current law says you have to get your DMV auto inspection done on time. The DMV asked state legislators to change the law and that may actually happen later this month.

So what do you do now? If you can’t get your inspections done or you’re just afraid to be out, don’t worry. Officers are not strictly enforcing these laws. We also don’t know how long they may waive inspections. The bill hasn’t been filed yet.

