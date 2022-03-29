Rent: 3 things to know about repairs, your lease & price increases

Most of us don't read ALL the small print of our leases. You should. It could keep you from getting towed or fined.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's the biggest bill you pay every month, your rent. There are three things you should know about your rent agreement.



REPAIRS & YOUR RENT



It's a common misconception that you can withhold your rent in an effort to get your landlord to make needed repairs. Not true. In fact, if you don't pay, you're the one in breach of contract.



“If you don't pay your rent and the lease agreement that you have says you have to pay by a certain day, your landlord can actually evict you for your non-payment,” said Jennifer Ruby of Black, Slaughter & Black P.A. in an interview with 2WTK in 2019.

To get your landlord to make repairs, put it in writing, by letter or email. We have a template for you to use. Feel free to copy 2 Wants To Know in your email or letter.

READ YOUR LEASE

It can require you to back into parking spaces or be towed.

It can limit how many people you can bring to the pool.

CAN MY LANDLORD RAISE MY RENT?

“We are seeing that residents are filing complaints, stating their concerns, asking if this is legal. Can the landlord raise your rent? The answer is yes and no,” said Josie Williams, Director of the Greensboro Housing Coalition