Expert answers your rental and eviction questions | 2 Wants to Know

Isaac Sturgill from Legal Aid of North Carolina joined 2 Wants to Know to give you help navigating evictions and getting rental assistance.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Finding a house or rental unit right now is no easy task. Entering the market is a struggle for many as the pandemic caused demand to surge.

Staying a unit has also been a challenge for many. The pandemic impacted millions and their ability to make payments.

To help you navigate the rental and eviction processes, Isaac Sturgill from Legal Aid of North Carolina joined 2 Wants to Know.

Sturgill emphasized rental assistance is available for many throughout Guilford County. Tenants can find help and more information with Guilford Cares, the Guilford County website or by calling 336-341-3000.

Sturgill said people should apply for help as soon as they learn they need it. The eviction process happens quickly. The sooner they apply, the better.

If you still can't make your rent and face eviction, Sturgill said legal representation is available. Tenants can contact Legal Aid of North Carolina to get help.