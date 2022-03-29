Expert explains how to find rental assistance, tenant rights

Josie Williams from the Greensboro Housing Coalition said people can still apply for assistance through the Guilford Cares program.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Finding a house or rental unit right now is no easy task. Entering the market is a struggle for many as the pandemic caused demand to surge.

Staying a unit has also been a challenge for many. The pandemic impacted millions and their ability to make payments.

Josie Williams from the Greensboro Housing Coalition said it's important to know help is out there.

You can apply for rental assistance through Guilford Cares. It has a rental assistance program for tenants who qualify.

Williams said the Greensboro Housing Coalition and its partner agencies continue to process applications submitted for the city's aid program. The city portal is now closed and not accepting new applications.

Williams said tenants should apply for help as soon as they think they need it. She said the sooner they submit their application, the more likely they can get assistance in time.

If you still can't make your rent and face eviction, Williams said legal representation is available. Tenants can contact Legal Aid of North Carolina to get help.

Williams said you can still get help if you have a court date coming up but are still waiting for rental assistance . An attorney may be able to advise you on the process and what defenses you have.