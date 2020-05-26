Common safety tips to consider as restaurants reopen

Social distancing and washing your hands as often as possible are the best things you can do right now.

Businesses around the state are continuing to reopen, including restaurants.As they work to get back to a normal way of life, the biggest thing on everyone's mind is how restaurants will help people stay healthy.

Health experts said it starts with us, the diners. If you're sick, or even think you're sick, just stay home and wash your hands more often at the restaurant.

Before you get there, when you get there, and even right before you eat your food.

Experts recommend to not be afraid to ask health questions to restaurant employees.

You could ask employees questions such as how is the restaurant enforcing social distancing? Are they allowing people, for example, to come in and congregate in a waiting area? Or do they have them waiting outside purposely distant?

Diners could also ask questions such as what is the restaurant’s handwashing policy and what is its distancing protocol?

As more businesses open, hand washing, and social distancing will be more important than ever before.

OTHER STORIES

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.