Results of the first weekend of vaccine lottery

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina's vaccine lottery is just starting to scratch the surface of people who were holding out to get the shot. Across the state at least 16,602 people got the shot since the chance to win $1 million was announced last week. At Guilford County's Health Department, they've had 74 new appointments. They expect more walk-ins this week. Next door in Forsyth.



"Someone will come in, they'll get the vaccine and we're like hey did you know about this? They'll go check, and they'll come 15 minutes. They'll bring four or five family members. So we've seen that happen," Forsyth County Public Health Director Joshua Swift said. "We haven't seen an overwhelming rush of people, but I think over time, it's going to help those people that were on the fence to come through."



Critics have said spending $4.5 million is a lot of money for the results so far, but Middle Tennessee State University health care finance professor Dr. Richard Tarpey says the lottery saves money elsewhere.