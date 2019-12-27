ATLANTA — The days after Christmas mark the beginning of return season in the retail world as people pack stores once again to return gifts that didn't fight - or they just didn't want.

In fact, the National Retail Federation said that 77 percent of people plan to return at least one gift with 20 percent actually planning to return half of their gifts.

But even if shoppers don't plan to pull out those gift receipts, there may still be a good reason to head back to stores. In fact, a lot of people will be in the stores looking to buy.

"I'm waiting for the sales so we get a good discount," said one shopper.

People searching for belated gifts or stocking up on next year's Christmas decor are among those coming back in the doors. That's not surprising since lots of stores will offer 50 percent off with others even offering discounts up to 75 percent.

Clothes and accessories are the best bets as stores look to make room for new inventory.

"Thin scarves, hats, mittens - things like that," one expert said. "You're going to find deals upwards of 50 to 60 [percent] and in some cases 75 percent off because they're trying to clear the shelves."

But, there's actually more reason to wait until 2019 is over to start shopping again. Many huge retailers will offer what's called the White Sale in January with huge discounts on bedspreads, sheets, and towels.

New Year's Resolution sales will appeal to people wanting new workout clothing. And, toward the middle of January, stores will offer Super Bowl party discounts on TVs ahead of the big game.

January is also the best time to start looking for travel discounts. Flight prices are expected to drop 11 percent at the beginning of 2020.

