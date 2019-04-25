After school you'll find 10-year-old Carter Tartisel at tutoring or at the Boys and Girls Club. But sometimes, the only way he can get to and from his activities is through a rideshare called HopSkipDrive.

"It's like an Uber, but it's for kids only," says Jacqueline Bouknight, Care Driver for HopSkipDrive.

Carter's mom says she just couldn't do it anymore with her work schedule. "He was having to miss a lot of activities."

HopSkipDrive is one of several *kid* shares expanding in cities across the country.

"This is more like putting your child in a car with a highly vetted nanny that drives," explains Joanna Mcfarland, CEO HopSkipDrive.

"One thing most of these rideshares don't have are cameras for parents to keep an eye on their kids but the companies insist they take other precautions to keep children safe."

"You actually have to have child care giving experience," says Harry Campbell. He runs a website on Ridesharing services called The Rideshare Guy. The kids ridesharing experiences require fingerprint-based background checks for drivers and you have to meet someone from the company. All three of those things you don't have to do with an Uber or Lyft driver."

Other security features:

- using passwords for pickup...

- tracking rides in real time...

- and some apps allow parents to meet drivers upon request

Carter's mom met Miss B for the first time face to face when her son was dropped off.