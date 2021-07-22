Right to repair: 27 states look at legislation to require manufacturers to make parts available

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When your car needs work, you can take it to the dealer, but the mechanic of your choice can buy the parts from the manufacturer and fix it too, but when your phone needs to be repaired, you either send it back to the maker or you have to trust a 3rd party will be able to fix it with non-manufacturer parts. Why can't the business just buy the real parts? Well, the companies are blocking it.



“Increasingly, manufacturers use all kinds of proprietary techniques to block you from getting into your phone,” said Kyle Wiens, CEO of iFixIt. His business offers repair guides for a range of devices. He says it's not just phones, it's difficult to find parts for many electronics.