GREENSBORO, N.C. — Rihanna is known for her snappy lyrics and sultry looks. While it's hard to master singing like the pop star, you can dress like her with the new lingerie line Savage X Fenty.

The company's website offers some deep discounts like high end underware for $10. But what is hard to see from the check out page is that after you order you'll be charged another $49.95 every month for a membership fee. That only becomes clear after you hit "learn more." And even then it's in the middle of all the fine print.

"It's pretty murky and that's where the real issue is," said Bonnie Patten, Executive Director of TruthInAdvertising.org.

The non-profit Truth in Advertising filed a complaint about the site with the FTC saying Savage X Fenty violates consumer protection laws about shopping online.

"We do it in a hurry, and we don't read the fine print. And as a result, we're seeing consumers getting $50 deleted from their accounts each month without even knowing it," Patten said.

Savage X Fenty sent 2 Wants To Know a statement saying in part: "these accusations are false and based on misconceptions of our business."

They also say out of all those people who sign up for membership during check out "91% of members surveyed indicating they are likely to continue their membership."

Here's the full statement:

"Savage X Fenty believes it is compliant with consumer protection laws and has not received any inquiries from the FTC. Savage X Fenty received this complaint from Truth in Advertising (TINA) at the same time as the press and while we wouldn’t typically issue a public response, we are because these accusations are false and based on misconceptions of our business. We are proud of our flexible membership program because it allows us to offer unparalleled quality and value to our customers. The response to Savage X Fenty has been overwhelmingly positive, as evidenced by our industry leading Net Promoter Score of 77, an A rating with the Better Business Bureau and only 11 complaints from the BBB making up less than .002% of our customer base. Savage X Fenty was created to revolutionize the lingerie industry and better serve and empower all women. The brand’s message of inclusivity and flexible shopping options have resonated with millions of people around the world, with more than 91% of members surveyed indicating they are likely to continue their membership. At Savage X Fenty, we believe strongly in transparency, which is why we provide multiple disclosures of membership terms throughout the shopping experience, within advertisements, and through our ambassador engagement policies. We have developed industry-leading best practices at explaining the benefits of our membership program and allowing customers the opportunity to cancel at any time online via live chat or phone 24/7. While we take all feedback seriously, we believe strongly that we are compliant with consumer protection laws. We continue to be committed to our customer and strive to provide the highest level of service to hundreds-of-thousands of customers worldwide."

The whole thing proves that even to order a set of under ware online, you have to pair your shopping with time to read the fine print.

RELATED: VERIFY: This third-party Walmart 'coupon' is not legit

RELATED: How to avoid common credit card fees

RELATED: Those Free Trial Offers Might Not be as Free as you Think