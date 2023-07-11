Don't mop, leave it to the robot! The top robomop picks & Amazon Prime prices

You could pay $1,000 for a robomop, but why not pay just $250?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When it comes to cleaning, everyone loves a shortcut. So imagine a product that mops your floors without you having to lift a finger. The future is here, with something called a robotic mop.

Never heard of a robomop? Consumer Reports explains what they are. "Robotic mops range from basic models that are operated by remote control to sophisticated hybrid ones that mop and vacuum and are controlled by a remote or an app," said Tyler Ivester, Consumer Reports.

Robotic mops are designed to clean hard-surface floors—like tile, vinyl, or some hardwood—not carpet.

To test how well a robotic mop can actually mop, CR’s testers spill espresso and V8 juice on ceramic tile and vinyl flooring and then let it dry.

The best robomops tackle the stains and leave a clean floor behind. Hint: Models with spinning mop heads did the best job.

"In the navigation test, CR sees how well a mop can avoid obstacles, how well they steer around furniture, as well as how they interact with both cords and carpet fringe," said Ivester.

CONSUMER REPORT'S TOP THREE PICKS

#1 Narwal

In CR’s tests, the pricey hybrid model from Narwal came out on top, and it has an auto-clean function that will wash the spinning mop heads as well. The Narwal T10 4-in-1 Robotic Mop cost $1,050; on sale, $699; and on Amazon, $799. But during Prime Days, the cost on Amazon is now $649.

#2 Samsung

For much less, the basic Samsung mop matched the Narwal test for test, but it won’t clean itself. As a bonus, it can also be used as a handheld scrubber for surfaces like your shower. One downside of the Samsung: It’s more than 5 inches tall, which means it may not fit under some furniture or the toe kick of your kitchen cabinets. The Samsung Jetbot Mop cost $300; on sale, $150; and on Amazon, $250.

#3 Bissell

Consumer Reports recognizes that the Samsung may be the better buy, but if you need a robomop that can get under furniture and the toe kick of cabinets, the moderately priced Bissell SpinWave also did well in CR’s tests and is less than 3½ inches tall. The Bissell SpinWave Wet and Dry Robotic Vacuum (3115) cost $212