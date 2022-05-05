Roe v Wade: Changing the terms & labels of each side and giving them context

It's too simple to say everyone on one side or the other believes the exact same way. Looking at the gray of each.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Roe v Wade has become a war of words, so to speak.

It used to be there was Pro-Choice and Pro-Life.

This was a black and white issue, you were one side or the other.

Now you're hearing phrases like Anti-Abortion or Abortion-Rights. What gives? The two sides still oppose one another, the two phrases are still labels, but there is a gray area, there is context. It's not as simple or as clear cut as for or against.

For example, the term Pro-Life. There are folks on that side that may be against abortion but are ok with the death penalty. Again, that new verbiage, Anti-Abortion. It's specific, it gives context.

When you hear Pro-Life, you may automatically assume that someone who is Pro-Choice doesn't value life, but there are Pro-Choice folks who wouldn't choose abortion for themselves, but support the legal right for others to choose. Hence, the new verbiage, Abortion-Rights.

They support the right of others to choose.

ThoughtCo is a reference site for expert-created education content. That’s where we found Dr. Jessica Shepherd of VeryWell Health.



“Using new phrases like anti-abortion or abortion-rights could help decrease the use of triggering words such as choice vs life, but still leaves room for some confusion.

The use of these labels could potentially make the matter a bit more clear, but again, still doesn't tell the full story. Words can be confusing, polarizing,” said Shepherd in an email interview.

When can you legally get an abortion in North Carolina?

Gavin said 'A Woman's Choice' is able to perform abortions on patients up to 19 weeks and 6 days into the pregnancy.

Some states, like Texas and Florida, have already started passing abortion restrictions. Florida has now banned abortions after 15-weeks and Texas has banned them after roughly six weeks.

Some states have already passed so-called "trigger bans," designed to go into effect if Roe vs. Wade were overturned.

"I think specifically in North Carolina I think we are going to see a dramatic increase in patients from surrounding states, specifically in the south," Gavin said.

If Roe vs. Wade is overturned, will abortions still be legal in North Carolina?

North Carolina does not currently have a state ban on abortions meaning, that if Roe vs. Wade were overturned, abortions could continue. However, that could change depending on who is in office.



