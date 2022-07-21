Rolling resistance and your car tires | 2 Wants to Know

Low rolling resistance is a perk that some tires have. It can make a big difference.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's a lot to consider when buying new tires. Drivers want tires that are safe and durable. There are some added perks to some types that can help you save money in the long run if you're willing to pay more upfront.

Consumer Reports' auto specialist Mike Quincy joined 2 Wants to Know to explain rolling resistance and how it could save you hundreds.

Rolling Resistance

Quincy said rolling resistance is the energy it takes for a car's tires to rotate. The Department of Energy estimates that between 4-11% of a car's fuel consumption comes from rolling resistance.

Quincy said studies suggest that a 10% drop in rolling resistance results in a 1% improvement in fuel efficiency. Consumer Reports' data show you can save several hundred dollars over the life of a car's tires by getting cars with low rolling resistance.

Tire tread gets worse over time. Rolling resistance acts the opposite way. As your tires age, they require less energy to rotate.

Brand Comparison

Quincy said your priority when buying tires should be safety and durability. However, if you can afford tires with low rolling resistance, it makes a difference.

Consumer Reports' testing indicates a 34% gap in performance between the best-and worst-performing tires.