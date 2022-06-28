Do you really know the rules of the road? 2 Wants to Know

Everyone claims they're a good driver. How well do you know these rules of the road?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Before getting our driver's license, we all had to pass a written test and a road test. We studied hard and had to remember a bunch of rules about driving. Some of the finer details may have faded over time.

It's important every knows the rules of the road. Officer Thomas Fetzer and Corporal Andrew Muldowney joined 2 Wants to Know to refresh our memories.

North Carolina has a move over law for emergency vehicles. If you're approaching a police car or ambulance and it has its lights on, you should either move over or slow down. If you see an emergency car coming up behind you, the officers said you should move to the right if you can do so safely.

Fetzer and Muldowney said North Carolina is an absolute speed law state. That means drivers could get pulled over and issued a ticket for going as little as 1 mph over the posted speed limit.

Car accidents can get hectic fast. You're trying to figure what happened and how much damage your car took. You also need to make sure you swap information with the other person or people involved. The officers said you should let police facilitate that exchange. They can ensure all the information is correct and updated.

If you move, officers Muldowney and Fetzer said the North Carolina DMV requires you to update your address on both your license and your registration with 60 days of moving.