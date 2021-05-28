Rules of the Road: You think you know them but.....

Maybe you and your spouse disagree on certain driving 'rules'. Get your questions answered & settle it once and for all.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You know the rules of the road, but sometimes, it’s a matter of preference versus laws. We separate the two on 2WTK.

The statewide seat-belt usage rate has fallen the past two years from 91.3% in 2018 to 87.1% last year. And yes, seatbelts are the law.



A North Carolina high school senior explained the important lesson his football coach taught him, and how he uses it off the field.

“As a football player I know the importance of having the right equipment. As Coach Senser always tells us the best equipment can keep us from being injured on the field. On the field and off the field, the right equipment is just as important as my seatbelt. My seatbelt is the safety equipment in my car. I never start my engine without putting on my seat belt first and making sure my passengers are also buckled in,” said Kenner Chavis, Senior at St. Paul’s NC.

WHEN YOU HAVE TO USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS

Yes, when it’s dark, by law, you are to put on your headlights. State law also requires you to use your headlights when windshield wipers are in use as a result of smoke, fog, rain, sleet, snow or inclement weather.

The only time you don't need your lights on - when the windshield wipers are used intermittently.



WHEN NOT TO USE YOUR HAZARDS

Should you use your hazards when it’s raining? It’s against the law in some states and just a pet peeve in others. When you use your hazards while driving in the rain, it can be an issue for other drivers. Instead of alerting them, you’re driving slowly, you’re unable to use your blinker to alert them you’re going from one lane to another. The hazards also reflect off the wet streets and can make it harder for drivers to see what is going on.