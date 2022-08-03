Russian oil ban: How it impacts your wallet

President Biden said the U.S. will ban all Russian oil imports. The move is likely to drive prices even higher.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — President Joe Biden said the United States will ban all Russian oil imports. The move follow sanctions America levied against Russia after it invaded Ukraine.

The United States has cut off Russian access to the world bank. Some American companies, like Visa and Netflix, said they won't do business in Russia anymore. The U.S. and other NATO countries have even moved to seize assets of the Russian elite like yachts.

"We are enforcing the most significant package of sanctions in U.S. history," Biden said. "It's causing significant damage to the Russian economy. It has caused the Russian economy to crater. One ruble is now worth less than one American penny."

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have pressured the Biden administration to take stronger action recently. The Russian oil ban has strong support from Americans, according to a Quinnipiac University poll.

Energy experts said the U.S. can afford to make the move, despite a record high for gas prices, because Russian imports make up a small percentage of U.S. imports. Russia is responsible for only 7% of all imports, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Experts warned gas prices were likely to keep going up from the move. That's because oil prices are measured globally. Any supply disruptions have a ripple effect everywhere.

European countries have not hit Russia with an import ban yet. They rely on Russian oil much more than the U.S., according to the EIA. Russia is the region's top oil supplier.