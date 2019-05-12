With Black Friday and Cyber Monday over, you might be looking for where you can find your next great holiday deal.

Sites like Craigslist and Facebook market place are great places to find some cheap deals, if you don't mind buying from strangers. The problem is you don't know if the person you're about to meet is dangerous.

Police in most cities have set up an online safe exchange area at their stations Here in the Triad, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, and Burlington police all have these sites at their local stations. But there are other ways to stay safe if you can't meet at the station.