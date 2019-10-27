GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police confirm a baby was abandoned in Greensboro early Sunday morning. A neighbor called and said that someone had left a baby outside of a house. Not much information has been released about the investigation.

Did you know North Carolina has a law that allows someone to legally abandon a baby?

It's called Safe Surrender. The law was passed in 2001 and was intended to prevent newborn abandonment and homicide, according to NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).

How Safe Surrender Works:

A child up to 7 days old can be surrendered by the parent without providing his or her name legally.

DHHS stresses that you should not just leave the baby somewhere hoping that they are discovered. The Safe Surrender law does not cover leaving a baby on someone's doorstep. You must hand it over to a person.

If possible, make sure that the baby is healthy, warm and clean. Then find a responsible adult who will assist you with the surrender of your newborn.

Your best options for a Safe Surrender contact include:

Health care provider

Law enforcement officer

Social services worker

Emergency medical personnel

So what if you're the other parent in this equation and you don't want to surrender your child? Under North Carolina law, an effort must be made to find the non-surrendering parent and request permission or allow them to take the child.

DHHS advise that if you or the baby needs medical attention to get it immediately. Having a baby without any medical help can lead to serious complications for you or the baby. It's better to seek help than to risk serious health consequences.

You can create an adoption plan for your child by speaking with your local Department Of Social Services. You can find them by clicking this link.

Other Options

Adoption: One option DHHS says a parent should think about is putting the child up for adoption to a safe and loving home. This can be arranged through your local Department of Social Services or a licensed adoption agency. If you choose this option, your identity can be kept confidential.

Adoption is when a child is legally moved from one family to another. All legal rights of the birth parents are transferred to the adoptive parents and the child is raised as their child.

If you are pregnant and unable, unwilling or unsure about parenting, you can make an adoption plan for the child before or after they are born by reaching out to an adoption agency or your local county Department of Social Services. Reaching out for information is not a commitment to placing your baby in adoption.

Making an adoption plan for your child can be very flexible. You can choose not to be involved in the decision-making process, or you can be involved in picking the adoptive parents and potentially maintain some level of contact with the child once they are born. Making an adoption plan also means you can receive counseling and support about your decision to place your child for adoption.

If you make an adoption plan for your baby, it is not a safe surrender. You will sign over or relinquish your parental rights to the child. If you are under the age of 18, you can make an adoption plan for your child, and sign the legal documents to place your child for adoption without your parent or caregiver’s approval.

To make an adoption plan for your baby, contact a licensed adoption agency or your local Department of Social Services.

If you are pregnant, you may be eligible for Medicaid, a type of insurance that can provide comprehensive health care to you from the beginning of pregnancy and for a period of time following birth. Infants born to Medicaid-eligible women continue to be eligible for health care until their first birthday. You also may be eligible for other types of financial assistance.

*Source: NCDHHS website.