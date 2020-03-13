You might want to consider traveling less.

Maybe it's a handshake or a hug.

As we all become more aware of germs, consider an elbow or fist bump, it'll certainly help stop the spread of germs.

The University of Colorado says we can carry 32-hundred bacteria on our hands.

Several countries and sports leagues have even banned handshakes for now.

Health experts are recommending what they call the new social etiquette, which includes something as simple as waving instead of normal handshakes, even fist bumps.

OTHER STORIES

RELATED: Guilford County, Greensboro declare states of emergency 'due to the severity of coronavirus'

RELATED: Novant Health taking steps to control COVID-19 spread, screening center opens in Winston-Salem

RELATED: Duke Energy suspending disconnection for nonpayment

RELATED: Guilford County Schools discusses possibility of schools closing

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775