Apple, Amazon, Best Buy & Walmart: What's on sale in August

Every month but August has a 'sales' holiday. So, what's really on sale this month?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Although summer is winding down, your chances to save money this month are rising!

"August is all about back-to-school and Labor Day sales. This month you can expect sales on tech items like computers, tablets, and printers. The end of August also signals early Labor Day sales, where you can find deals geared more toward seasonal items like grills, as well as vacuums," said Samantha Gordon of Consumer Reports.

TECH DEALS

The Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch is as low as $749.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. It’s the lowest price CR has seen on the MacBook, and its battery lasted 12.5 hours in web browsing tests.

Skip the ink refills and go with a laser printer for all of your studying needs. The HP LaserJet printer is now $89 at Amazon and Walmart. While the model prints only in black and white, it offers outstanding overall performance, great functionality, and a low print cost.

KITCHEN DEALS

The microwave oven from Commercial Chef is $76.49 at JCPenney. This may be the biggest deal listed, the normal price is $170.

Whether it’s for Labor Day, camping, or tailgating, a good grill will serve you well when you’re on the go. The portable grill from Coleman is as low as $249.99 at Walmart.

VACUUM DEAL

And finally, a stick vac that won’t break the bank. The Hoover ONEPWR Blade Max is as low as $184.98 at Amazon. CR says the cordless stick vacuum performs well in its pet hair, bare floor, and edge cleaning tests.