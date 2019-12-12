Standardized tests, at least when it comes to college admissions, have been falling out of favor in recent years.

More than one thousand colleges and universities now making the tests optional. Now a group of students, several advocacy groups and a school district are suing the University of California system to stop it from using the test scores in admissions.

They say using the tests discriminates against minority and low-income high schoolers. In fact, they cite research showing a student's family income, race and ethnicity have increasingly predicted how well they would do on the SAT and ACT.

Here's the thing, the California system is one of the largest and well respected in the country, so if they do away with these tests it could spell the end of the SAT and ACT.



