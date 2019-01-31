GREENSBORO, N.C. — Americans sent their first successful satellite into space on January 31, 1958. We've sent plenty more since then and all of those satellites have helped shape the modern world.

Let's start with your breakfast. Farmers use satellite images to water and harvest plants like the wheat in your bowl of cereal.

What about your cup of coffee? If you snapped a pic of that artsy latte, you needed satellites to share it with all your friends. Not to mention the secure satellite link that allowed you to safely pay with plastic.

Even WFMY News 2's weather team relies on satellites to track everything from snowstorms to hurricanes. That's only just a few of the ways satellites affect our world.