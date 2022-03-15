Save on gas: How to make the fuel in your tank last longer

Don't drive 55mph. Really. Most cars' efficiency sweet spot is 50mph.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Do you feel like you're just dumping all your money into your gas tank? It feels out of control, but you can control and make what you have in your tank last longer. It starts with taking your foot off the gas pedal.



“Most vehicles will hit their peak fuel efficiency at about 50 miles per hour. Then it starts to go down the faster the vehicle goes. So, if you reduce your freeway speeds by five to 10 miles per hour, you can actually increase your fuel economy by up to 14%,” said Doug Shupe of Triple-A.

The harder you accelerate, and the more often you do that to get around all those 50-mile-per-hour interstate drivers, the more fuel you use.

Not to mention, you're costing yourself money another way.

“Smooth acceleration, cornering, and braking help extend the life of the engine, transmission, brakes, and tires too,” said Jennifer Stockburger, Consumer Reports Auto Expert.

Before you hit the road, check your tire pressure. Under-inflated tires affect fuel economy, along with performance and handling



If you have a roof rack, even an empty one, consider removing it because it cuts down on the aerodynamics of your car and wastes gas.



To find the cheapest fuel at traditional stations apps like Gasbuddy, Triple-A mobile and Google maps lists prices in your area and when you're traveling. The best gas discounts come with memberships like Costco and Sams Club.

“Keep in mind, a lot of people know about those. You may wait and some long lines to get that gasoline,” said Shupe.