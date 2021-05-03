Say AAAhhh! It's time to get your kids to the dentist.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says that by age three, one in four children will have one or more cavities.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many families have delayed dental visits due to the pandemic, but dentists say precautions are in place, so pick up the phone and make an appointment.

“Now is a good time to get back on track with your kid's oral health. Dental offices are following rigorous safety measures so parents feel comfortable taking their children to the dentist," Kevin Loria, Consumer Reports

“As with everything with the pandemic, a little apprehension is normal, but it’s important to maintain good oral health. Their routine visits are important and you want to maintain that proper care and that foundation,” said Dr. Mrunal Parmar, DDS Pediatric Dentistry.

That’s why it is important to teach our children good oral hygiene habits from an early age.

“Your children's first dental visit should be within the first six months after their first tooth erupts, and no later than their first year of age, and then every six months after that,” said Loria.

And it goes beyond just cleaning teeth. "It also helps build habits and routines that carry to other aspects of their lives,” said Parmar.

How often should kids brush? Brushing twice a day, flossing. Kids are no different than adults.