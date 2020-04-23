GREENSBORO, N.C. — WHEW! You made it through applying for unemployment. It can be a process. To make it easier, don’t miss this:

The Division of Employment Security sent out a reminder, if you get benefits because you lost your job due to COVID-19, you will be asked if you are looking for work. The governor's executive order waived the need for that. But the question is still asked. So, to make sure the system processes your claim correctly, answer YES to the question: Did you look for work?

Also, another reminder for you, the completion of your weekly certification(s) is what initiates your benefit payment. If you do not complete your weekly certification, you will not receive payment. If you have not already done so, you must complete a weekly certification.

You can file your weekly certification at the NC DES. It is the quickest and most efficient method. If you do not have access to a computer, you may file by telephone at 1.888.372.3453.

FEDERAL UNEMPLOYMENT PAYMENT

Anyone approved for state unemployment benefits will automatically be enrolled in the federal unemployment money which is officially called the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. You don’t have to fill out any extra paperwork. You will get a flat $600 per week. The money is also retroactive.