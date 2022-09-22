Even if you’re a scam expert, you probably haven’t heard about these cons | 2 Wants to Know

BBB expert tells you what to look out for with these obscure scams

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Scams, we all know about them. They come in many shapes and sizes and now scammers are getting creative with how they get you. You've heard about scam calls and scam texts, but do you know about these scams Lechelle Yates with the Better Business Bureau told 2 Wants to Know about?

Student loan forgiveness scams

In less than a week after President Biden announced the student loan forgiveness program, consumers started reporting scams to the BBB.

What happens?

Scammers pretend to represent various agencies

They ask you to fill out an application and give personal info

They ask you to pay a fee

You give them a password, and access to your bank account

How to protect yourself:

Research now at ED.gov and studentaid.gov

Never pay money for a free government program

Don't give personal info to a person you don't know

Sports streaming scams

Many schools stream football games, soccer, and even volleyball. And scammers are taking advantage.

What happens?

You search for a link on social media

When you click the link, you have to sign up

They ask you to pay to stream

No live stream is available

How to protect yourself:

Check with the school first for an official stream

Research the website before giving personal information

Use credit card when making a purchase

Car wrap (fake check) scam

Many people are looking for jobs they can do from home or an easy side hustle. Letting a company wrap your car with its logo doesn't sound like it could get any easier.

What happens?

Get a check from the company to cover the cost

Deposit the check and pay the vendor

Wait to get your car wrapped

The check bounces

How to protect yourself:

If it sounds too good to be true... it is

Use BBB.org/ScamTracker

Tech support scam with an adult twist

What happens?

You call tech support

The rep says you were using an adult website

Your computer gets hacked

You buy their security software

It doesn't solve the problem

They get remote access to your computer

How to protect yourself: