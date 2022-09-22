Even if you’re a scam expert, you probably haven’t heard about these cons | 2 Wants to Know

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Scams, we all know about them. They come in many shapes and sizes and now scammers are getting creative with how they get you. You've heard about scam calls and scam texts, but do you know about these scams Lechelle Yates with the Better Business Bureau told 2 Wants to Know about?
Student loan forgiveness scams
In less than a week after President Biden announced the student loan forgiveness program, consumers started reporting scams to the BBB.
What happens?
- Scammers pretend to represent various agencies
- They ask you to fill out an application and give personal info
- They ask you to pay a fee
- You give them a password, and access to your bank account
How to protect yourself:
- Research now at ED.gov and studentaid.gov
- Never pay money for a free government program
- Don't give personal info to a person you don't know
Sports streaming scams
Many schools stream football games, soccer, and even volleyball. And scammers are taking advantage.
What happens?
- You search for a link on social media
- When you click the link, you have to sign up
- They ask you to pay to stream
- No live stream is available
How to protect yourself:
- Check with the school first for an official stream
- Research the website before giving personal information
- Use credit card when making a purchase
Car wrap (fake check) scam
Many people are looking for jobs they can do from home or an easy side hustle. Letting a company wrap your car with its logo doesn't sound like it could get any easier.
What happens?
- Get a check from the company to cover the cost
- Deposit the check and pay the vendor
- Wait to get your car wrapped
- The check bounces
How to protect yourself:
- If it sounds too good to be true... it is
- Use BBB.org/ScamTracker
Tech support scam with an adult twist
What happens?
- You call tech support
- The rep says you were using an adult website
- Your computer gets hacked
- You buy their security software
- It doesn't solve the problem
- They get remote access to your computer
How to protect yourself:
- Turn off the computer, disconnect from the internet
- Use a local, accredited computer repair business