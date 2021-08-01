Scam Alert: The COVID-19 vaccine is free & there is no registration fee.

Scammers even created a fake Eventbrite site to try and scam folks.

GREENSBORO, N.C. —

Supply and demand. If an item is in short supply and there's a high demand for it, you can bet someone is going to come up with a way to take advantage. That is what is happening with the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It's terrible. You're trying to protect your parents for god's sakes,” said a woman trying to register her mom for the vaccine. She spent six hours and never got an appointment.

To add to the frustration, a scammer created a fake Eventbrite for vaccine registration and a Florida health department had to make a statement about it:

"Someone created a fake Eventbrite account to register for the COVID-19 vaccination. You should not be charged to register. Registration is free."



Right before Christmas, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper warned folks about a text claiming there was a vaccine waiting list.

“Don’t fall for a call, an email, or a text promising you a spot on a vaccine waitlist. There is no such thing. We have a protocol for how the vaccine is going to be handed out...and a waiting list is not part of it. If someone says there is a waiting list, they want your personal or your information or your money,” said Cooper.