GREENSBORO, N.C. — Every year about 10% of us adults fall for a fraud. New research from the Better Business Bureau reveals how a victim connects to a scam can make a big difference whether or not they lose money.

For instance:

1 in 4 people who fall for employment and fake check frauds lose money.

Victims of online purchase scams, which involve buying products that never show up, are the most likely to lose money.

RELATED: THAT EMAIL FROM YOUR BOSS MIGHT BE FAKE

How do you change those numbers? Lechelle Yates with the BBB of NW & Central North Carolina says, it’s awareness. “If a person has heard of the scam. Victims were more likely to fall for scams if they'd never heard of it. And pat yourself on the back. People in the study said they're most likely to hear about scams on the news.”

The majority of victims fell for four major types of scams:

Online Purchases

Tech Support Scams

Employment Scams

Fake Check/Money Orders

THE FAKE GRANT MONEY SCAM

Gary Mottola with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority says people are more likely to engage and lose money in a scheme when they connect with the con through social media or a website. More than if they got something by email, mail or phone.

So, all those things you see on Facebook or Facebook Messenger that claim you can get a free grant or there is already a job or money for you waiting……are fake.

One big takeaway from the BBB study is that most of the people who lost money, never talked to anyone else about it. So, before you feel pressured to get that deal right now or that help for your computer right now, call a friend or co-worker and ask them if something about it smells fishy!