News 2 helps Greensboro woman secure refund after problems with a security company

Cynthi Coble wanted some extra security at her apartment. She bought a system but a representative convinced her to buy a new one. That's when the problems started.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cynthi Coble recently moved into a new apartment complex. The large facility has security, but Coble wanted a little extra protection.

“I wanted to feel safe,” Coble said.

She had a security system at her old home, so she reached out to the company once she moved. Coble purchased a system and had it delivered. A representative came by a week later to assist in installing a new system.

“He came by to install the system I purchased because it was not easy to install,” Coble said.

A few hours later the representative convinced Coble to return that system and purchase another one. The deal would also come with a “coronavirus” discount.

“He told me to call the company after two months, when I did and said I wanted to take advantage of the coronavirus discount they said they never heard of it,” Coble said.

The deal Coble thought she was getting turned out to be much more than she said she was told. The new deal would be $1,100 more during the 36-month contract.

“My income is so diminished right now. I don’t really have much money, I’m having to scrape (by),” Coble said.

Not sure what to do after repeatedly trying to get someone from the parent company or the local dealership to cancel the contract Coble posted about the issue on Nextdoor. The community-based website allowed her to communicate with neighbors in her community for advice.

“Tons of people responded and said you need to call News 2 Wants to Know,” Coble said.

Once we spoke with Coble, we contacted the local vendor and the company. A couple of days later Coble received a phone call from a representative.

“She offered to erase the $120 on my bill past due, she also offered to give me free service until December and then charge me $34.99 a month after that,” Coble said.

The new deal will save Coble a bit more than $1,100 making it a bit better than what she originally thought she had signed up for.

“It just turned out beautifully, you got results, I don’t know how you did that,” said Coble.