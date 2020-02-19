Those text alerts you get on your phone are super helpful when your waiting for a package or bank alert.

However, many scammers use these sorts of texts to fool you.

Don't get hung up on the names being used in the scam, whether they appear to be from Amazon or your local bank.

Scammers often ask personal questions such as your current address, possibly to simply obtain it.

No legit company would ever ask you to update your information over text.

And if you're not sure, try googling the exact message you got in quotes.

Sometimes other people have already reported the scam, and that can show you if the text is legit or not.

If it is a scam, make sure to report it to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Just copy the original text and send it to 7-7-2-6.

OTHER STORIES

Cattle truck flips on I-40 in Winston-Salem, killing about half the herd

Guilford County voters using paper ballots for the first time in years

Woman falls for catfish and online romance scam

Snake in a store? It happened at an Asheboro Walmart

Former Panthers Tight End Greg Olsen signs new contract with Seahawks, NFL source

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775