Resolutions for a fraud-free new year

The New Year is a great time to make positive changes in your life. It's also a new chance for scammers to take advantage of you.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Start the new year off on the right foot by not getting scammed. Lechelle Yates with the Better Business Bureau shared some resolutions to have a fraud-free year and warnings about how scammers will try to take advantage of your 2023 growth.

Resolutions

I resolve to be cautious with email. I resolve to never send money to strangers. I resolve to do research before making online purchases. I resolve to use my best judgment when sharing my personal information. I resolve to be social media smart.

Weight loss scams

There's one resolution a lot of people make, and that can get them in trouble with a scammer: trying to lose weight.

How it works:

The promises are too-good-to-be-true

Claim products "melt," "flush," "burn," or "dissolve" away unwanted fat fast

It says it was a product featured on Shark Tank

Contains ingredients can be damaging

Dishonest selling techniques:

The program can be difficult to cancel

You try to make a one-time purchase, but...

It signed you up for a subscription

It's hard to cancel

Getting a refund is impossible

Avoiding the scam:

Be wary of ads/endorsements promising "miracle" results

Don't trust celebrity endorsements

Research the company

Be wary of free trial offers

Picking a scam-free side hustle

If you're looking for a side hustle in the new year, taking surveys for money could be an option. But Yates warns that you need to be cautious.

Tips for picking a survey side hustle

Watch out for survey scams

Know how you will be paid – and how much

Check site reviews before signing up

Review the privacy policy

Make sure your antivirus is up to date

Be cautious with your personal data

Two legitimate survey platforms: Survey Junkie, Swagbucks

Fake coupon warning

Everyone loves a good deal. Scammers know that, and counterfeit coupons are a popular way for them to steal your identity and money.

How it works:

You find a coupon online

It's worth more than real ones

You have to subscribe to coupon service and pay a fee

You never receive coupons or if you do they're fake

You gave out your personal info and credit card number to a stranger

How to avoid it: