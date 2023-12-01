x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
2 Wants To Know

Resolutions for a fraud-free new year

The New Year is a great time to make positive changes in your life. It's also a new chance for scammers to take advantage of you.

More Videos

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Start the new year off on the right foot by not getting scammed. Lechelle Yates with the Better Business Bureau shared some resolutions to have a fraud-free year and warnings about how scammers will try to take advantage of your 2023 growth.

Resolutions

  1. I resolve to be cautious with email.
  2. I resolve to never send money to strangers.
  3. I resolve to do research before making online purchases.
  4. I resolve to use my best judgment when sharing my personal information.
  5. I resolve to be social media smart. 

Weight loss scams

There's one resolution a lot of people make, and that can get them in trouble with a scammer: trying to lose weight.

How it works:

  • The promises are too-good-to-be-true
  • Claim products "melt," "flush," "burn," or "dissolve" away unwanted fat fast
  • It says it was a product featured on Shark Tank
  • Contains ingredients can be damaging

Dishonest selling techniques:

  • The program can be difficult to cancel
  • You try to make a one-time purchase, but...
  • It signed you up for a subscription
  • It's hard to cancel
  • Getting a refund is impossible

Avoiding the scam:

  • Be wary of ads/endorsements promising "miracle" results
  • Don't trust celebrity endorsements
  • Research the company
  • Be wary of free trial offers

Picking a scam-free side hustle

If you're looking for a side hustle in the new year, taking surveys for money could be an option. But Yates warns that you need to be cautious.

Tips for picking a survey side hustle

  • Watch out for survey scams
  • Know how you will be paid – and how much
  • Check site reviews before signing up
  • Review the privacy policy
  • Make sure your antivirus is up to date
  • Be cautious with your personal data
  • Two legitimate survey platforms: Survey Junkie, Swagbucks

More Videos

Fake coupon warning

Everyone loves a good deal. Scammers know that, and counterfeit coupons are a popular way for them to steal your identity and money.

How it works:

  • You find a coupon online
  • It's worth more than real ones
  • You have to subscribe to coupon service and pay a fee
  • You never receive coupons or if you do they're fake
  • You gave out your personal info and credit card number to a stranger

How to avoid it:

  • If the deal is too good to be true... it is!
  • Check the coupon source
  • Think before you click on links in emails
  • Read coupons carefully
  • Don’t trade personal information for perks
  • Do a search for coupon scams

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out