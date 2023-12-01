Resolutions for a fraud-free new year

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Start the new year off on the right foot by not getting scammed. Lechelle Yates with the Better Business Bureau shared some resolutions to have a fraud-free year and warnings about how scammers will try to take advantage of your 2023 growth.
Resolutions
- I resolve to be cautious with email.
- I resolve to never send money to strangers.
- I resolve to do research before making online purchases.
- I resolve to use my best judgment when sharing my personal information.
- I resolve to be social media smart.
Weight loss scams
There's one resolution a lot of people make, and that can get them in trouble with a scammer: trying to lose weight.
How it works:
- The promises are too-good-to-be-true
- Claim products "melt," "flush," "burn," or "dissolve" away unwanted fat fast
- It says it was a product featured on Shark Tank
- Contains ingredients can be damaging
Dishonest selling techniques:
- The program can be difficult to cancel
- You try to make a one-time purchase, but...
- It signed you up for a subscription
- It's hard to cancel
- Getting a refund is impossible
Avoiding the scam:
- Be wary of ads/endorsements promising "miracle" results
- Don't trust celebrity endorsements
- Research the company
- Be wary of free trial offers
Picking a scam-free side hustle
If you're looking for a side hustle in the new year, taking surveys for money could be an option. But Yates warns that you need to be cautious.
Tips for picking a survey side hustle
- Watch out for survey scams
- Know how you will be paid – and how much
- Check site reviews before signing up
- Review the privacy policy
- Make sure your antivirus is up to date
- Be cautious with your personal data
- Two legitimate survey platforms: Survey Junkie, Swagbucks
Fake coupon warning
Everyone loves a good deal. Scammers know that, and counterfeit coupons are a popular way for them to steal your identity and money.
How it works:
- You find a coupon online
- It's worth more than real ones
- You have to subscribe to coupon service and pay a fee
- You never receive coupons or if you do they're fake
- You gave out your personal info and credit card number to a stranger
How to avoid it:
- If the deal is too good to be true... it is!
- Check the coupon source
- Think before you click on links in emails
- Read coupons carefully
- Don’t trade personal information for perks
- Do a search for coupon scams