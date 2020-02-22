A viewer received a message saying they won $20,000 and the message went on to say that it was “real”.

And in order to receive the winning prize, the person would have to pay taxes, or shipping and handling fees.

The outcome typically is you pay the money – and you never get the winnings.

The scammer says you won $20,000 but you have to pay first. Don’t fall for it!

And the scammers are usually never found, but not this time.

A 73-year-old woman was recently discovered as someone working with scammers in Jamaica to get money from people all over the nation.

And the 73-year-old was coined as the middleman, opening bank accounts for the victims to deposit the money into.

One thing to remember, is it’s always a scam if you must pay to get your winnings.

Whether they say its fees, taxes, shipping and handling, it doesn’t matter.

You will never have to pay for a legit prize.

OTHER STORIES

North Carolina Zoo operating on two-hour delay due to freezing temperatures

'It's the prettiest hospital I've ever seen' | Cone Health Women's and Children's Center at Moses Cone is ready for its close up!

Child among recent flu-related deaths in NC as the number reaches 90

Couple struggling after hospital sues over medical debt: "I wish you'd have let me die"

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775