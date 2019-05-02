Indica Mosley and her brother Charles decided to sell some of their expensive sneakers to help give their parents a break. A buyer contacted them on an app called "Bump."

The buyer suggest the siblings get off the app, to avoid a $180 service fee and use PayPal instead and the pair agreed. "So we shipped out the shoes and we pretty much waited for them to get there and waited for the payment." said Indica. They got an email saying the payment would show up at any minute and they continued to wait.

After it settled in that the payment wasn't coming they took another look at the email. Eric Chan-Tin says it was a near-perfect copy. The blue logo was flawless, there were no spelling errors, the font size was perfect, the security link even took you right to Paypal's offical page. The only tip was that the end of the email address said "@mail" instead of "@paypal."

The BB scam tracker reported 100 complaints surrounding fake Paypal emails. Mosley contacted Paypal about the same. She says they said there was nothing they could do to help because the email didn't come from Paypal.

The company, however does offer some advice on its website. You can email any fake emails or spoofs to spoof@paypal.com. Experts also say if you get an email of a payment, double check your account to make sure it came in.