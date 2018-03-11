GREENSBORO, N.C. -- There's a new scam to keep on your radar that takes advantage of your kindness.

It starts out as something innocent.

Someone asks to use your cell phone to make a call. They say it's an emergency and they need help.

But here's what's actually going down. It's an attempt to rob you using money apps like Venmo.

It happened to UNC-Charlotte student Colin Oliva.

"A guy that looks like a student walked up and asked to use one of our phones saying he had to go pick up his little girl an hour away. He was out of gas and didn't have his phone so I said sure, that's no problem," Oliva said.

He didn't realize the stranger stole money until a few days later.

" I was going to get coffee with a friend and so I said might as will check my bank account to see how much I still have for the weekend, and there was $100 missing," Oliva said.

So here's what happened instead of making the call, the stranger logged onto Oliva's Venmo app and sent himself some money.

To keep this from happening to you, police say keep a close eye on what people do on your phone and set up a pin for money apps like venmo.

Oliva didn't and it cost him.

© 2018 WFMY