Guilford Co. Schools answers your questions about reopening plans

This is your opportunity to get your specific question answered by school leaders.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This is your chance to get your questions answered by Guilford County School leaders. Just 24 hours ago, the school board voted in favor of remote learning for 9 weeks for the start of the school year.

Text your questions 336-379-5775. Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras and Assistant Superintendent of teaching, learning, and professional development Jamie King. Both leaders will be answering your text questions from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm.

Here is a look at the different scenarios being talked about as options for when the nine weeks of remote learning is finished. It's expected the board will vote on these scenarios in September.

Scenario One

K-8 in school full time

9-12 remote full time

Scenario Two

50% of K-12 students attend Mondays and Tuesdays

Teacher planning and deep building cleaning of Wednesdays

50% of K-12 students attend Thursdays and Fridays

Scenario Three

K-5 in school full time

50% of 6-12 students attend A week Monday – Thursday. Teacher planning on Fridays.

50% of 6-12 students attend B week Monday – Thursday. Teacher planning on Fridays.

Scenario Four

K-5 face-to-face attending Monday - Friday every week – full school day

6-8 face-to-Face Monday – Thursday mornings – 4 hours per day

9-12 face-to-face Monday – Thursday afternoons – 3 hours per day

Fridays will be used for teacher planning.

Board members will revisit what a Plan B reentry will look like next month which would include one of the four scenarios.