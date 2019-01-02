The story of a food recall doesn't start when it's issued.

It doesn't start once the food hits the shelves.

It starts on the farm.

Farmers are still trying to recover from all of those recalls last year. Last year, there were two major e-coli outbreaks. Five people died and more than 200 got sick.

Now, farmers are teaming up with scientists to prevent the next contamination.

"We're out in a natural environment and always fighting against those possible incursions,” said Paul Brierly from the University of Arizona.

He said crops are tested for contaminants, but the results might not be available until the products are already on store shelves.

They're looking at two main strategies.

They want to develop scanners on harvesters that can detect diseases like e-coli and salmonella in the field.

Scientists are also working with farmers to create a new breed of crops, resistant to disease and drought.